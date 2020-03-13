Australian Grand Prix cancelled over coronavirus virus fears

This weekend's Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled, Formula One announced on Friday.

McLaren had already pulled out of the race after a member of its crew tested positive for coronavirus while in Melbourne having shown symptoms and gone into self-isolation.

That has eventually led to Sunday's season-opening race being called off, after late-night talks between senior officials from all teams.

"Formula 1 and the FIA, with the full support of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation [AGPC], have taken the decision that all Formula 1 activity for the Australian Grand Prix is cancelled," F1 said on Twitter.

McLaren said its own withdrawal came out of "a duty of care not only to McLaren F1 employees and partners", but also "the team's competitors, Formula 1 fans and wider F1 stakeholders".

An F1 statement read: "Following the confirmation that a member of the McLaren Racing Team has tested positive for COVID-19 and the team's decision to withdraw from the Australian Grand Prix, Formula 1 and the FIA convened a meeting of the other nine team principals on Thursday evening. Those discussions concluded with a majority view of the teams that the race should not go ahead.

"We appreciate this is very disappointing news for the thousands of fans due to attend the race and all ticket holders will receive a full refund and a further announcement will be communicated in due course.

"All parties took into consideration the huge efforts of the AGPC, Motorsport Australia, staff and volunteers to stage the opening round of the 2020 FIA Formula One World Championship in Melbourne, however concluded that the safety of all members of the Formula 1 family and the wider community, as well as the fairness of the competition take priority."

Initial reports claimed the race would go ahead as planned; however, it was later announced it had been cancelled.

Earlier in the day, world champion Lewis Hamilton questioned why racing was going ahead while the world attempts to restrict the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

First practice was due to take place on Friday, with qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

Many sport events were called off on Thursday, including upcoming Champions League football matches in Europe that were due to involve Manchester City, Real Madrid, Juventus and Lyon.

Basketball's NBA has postponed games indefinitely and tennis' ATP Tour said it had cancelled tournaments for the next six weeks.