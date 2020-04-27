Formula One: French Grand Prix cancelled

The French Grand Prix organisers announced on Monday the cancellation of the race, scheduled for June 28, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Given the evolution of the situation linked to the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the French Grand Prix takes note of the decisions announced by the French state, making it impossible to maintain our event,” the race's managing director Eric Boullier said.

The race at Le Castellet becomes the 10th leg of the decimated 2020 Formula One championship to be either scrapped or postponed.

The French Open at Roland Garros has already been moved to September as a result of the pandemic with the Tour de France also postponed.

Formula One boss Chase Carey hopes the truncated 2020 season will finally start with the Austria Grand Prix on July 5.

“We’re targeting a start to racing in Europe through July, August and beginning of September, with the first race taking place in Austria on 3-5 July weekend,” Carey announced in a statement.

“September, October and November, would see us race in Eurasia, Asia and the Americas, finishing the season in the Gulf in December with Bahrain before the traditional finale in Abu Dhabi, having completed between 15-18 races.”

2020 F1 Championship so far Date Race Status March 15 Australian GP Cancelled March 22 Bahrain GP Postponed April 3 Vietnam GP Postponed April 19 Chinese GP Postponed May 3 Dutch GP Postponed May 10 Spanish GP Postponed May 24 Monaco GP Cancelled June 7 Azerbaijan GP Postponed June 14 Canadian GP Postponed June 28 French GP Cancelled

(With inputs from AFP)