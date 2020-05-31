Football Football Serie A: Atalanta coach Gasperini reveals suffering with COVID-19 As Italian football prepares for a return, Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini discussed his fears while battling coronavirus earlier this year. Dejan Kalinic 31 May, 2020 13:22 IST Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 31 May, 2020 13:22 IST Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini revealed he was scared while suffering with coronavirus in March. Gasperini said he was ill as Atalanta beat Valencia 4-3 behind closed doors at the Mestalla in the Champions League on March 10, when the Serie A side reached the quarter-finals with an 8-4 aggregate victory. The 62-year-old said he feared for his life as he struggled with COVID-19, which has killed more than 371,000 people worldwide. "I was scared. The day before the game I was sick, the afternoon of the game worse. The two nights after I slept little," Gasperini told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "I didn't have a fever, but I felt shattered. Every two minutes an ambulance passed. It seemed to be like a war.READ: Inter still has a chance in Scudetto race, says Mancini "At night I thought, 'If I go in there, what happens to me? I can't go now, I have so many things to do.' I said it to lighten the mood, but I really thought so." Gasperini said he also lost his sense of taste, a common symptom of coronavirus. The former Inter boss said a recent test showed he had coronavirus antibodies, confirmation he battled the illness earlier this year. "Ten days ago serological tests confirmed that I had COVID-19," Gasperini said. "I have the antibodies. It doesn't mean that they are now immune." Serie A is due to resume on June 20, with Gasperini's Atalanta sitting fourth in the table. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos