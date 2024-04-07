- April 07, 2024 04:35He’s Back!
A cameo from the bench for Lionel Messi today. How many minutes will he get?
- April 07, 2024 04:16Lineups Out
Inter Miami: Callender; Negri, Allen, Sailor, Ruiz; Sunderland, Aviles, Gressel; Afonso, Campana, Borgelin
Colorado Rapids: Steffen, Vines, Maxso, Anderson, Bombito; Mihailovic, Fernandez, Larraz, Bassett, Navarro, Cabral
- April 07, 2024 04:10LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids match start?
The MLS match between Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids will kick off on April 7, 2024 at 5:00 a.m. IST.
Where to watch the Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids match in India?
The MLS match between Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids will not be broadcast in India. The match can be live streamed on Apple TV with an MLS season pass. There will be no other live streams in India.
- April 07, 2024 04:02Stay Tuned!
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the MLS encounter between Inter Miami and Colorado Rapids. Stay tuned for live updates and commentary from the game.
Latest on Sportstar
- Inter Miami vs Colorado Live Score; MLS 2024: Messi named on bench after injury return; Lineups out, streaming info
- Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh in joint lead after round three
- Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 3: Pragg beats Vidit; Gukesh gains a draw; Humpy draws vs Zhongyi; Vaishali wins
- Candidates 2024: Praggnanandhaa betters Vidit in round three for first win of tournament
- Brighton vs Arsenal, highlights, BHA 0-3 ARS, Premier League 2023-24: Saka, Havertz, Trossard goals guide Gunners to easy win
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE