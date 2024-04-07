MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Inter Miami vs Colorado Live Score; MLS 2024: Messi named on bench after injury return; Lineups out, streaming info

MIA vs COL, Live Score: Catch the live score and updates from the MLS match between Inter Miami and Colorado Rapids at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Updated : Apr 07, 2024 04:35 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring a goal with forward Luis Suarez (9) against the Nashville SC
FILE PHOTO: Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring a goal with forward Luis Suarez (9) against the Nashville SC | Photo Credit: Reuters
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring a goal with forward Luis Suarez (9) against the Nashville SC | Photo Credit: Reuters

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids MLS encounter taking place at the Chase Stadium.

  • April 07, 2024 04:35
    He’s Back!

    A cameo from the bench for Lionel Messi today. How many minutes will he get?

  • April 07, 2024 04:16
    Lineups Out

    Inter Miami: Callender; Negri, Allen, Sailor, Ruiz; Sunderland, Aviles, Gressel; Afonso, Campana, Borgelin

    Colorado Rapids: Steffen, Vines, Maxso, Anderson, Bombito; Mihailovic, Fernandez, Larraz, Bassett, Navarro, Cabral

  • April 07, 2024 04:10
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    When will Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids match start?

    The MLS match between Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids will kick off on April 7, 2024 at 5:00 a.m. IST.

    Where to watch the Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids match in India?

    The MLS match between Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids will not be broadcast in India. The match can be live streamed on Apple TV with an MLS season pass. There will be no other live streams in India.

  • April 07, 2024 04:02
    Stay Tuned!

    Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the MLS encounter between Inter Miami and Colorado Rapids. Stay tuned for live updates and commentary from the game. 

Related Topics

MLS /

Inter Miami /

Lionel Messi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami vs Colorado Live Score; MLS 2024: Messi named on bench after injury return; Lineups out, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh in joint lead after round three
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 3: Pragg beats Vidit; Gukesh gains a draw; Humpy draws vs Zhongyi; Vaishali wins
    Team Sportstar
  4. Candidates 2024: Praggnanandhaa betters Vidit in round three for first win of tournament
    Team Sportstar
  5. Brighton vs Arsenal, highlights, BHA 0-3 ARS, Premier League 2023-24: Saka, Havertz, Trossard goals guide Gunners to easy win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Inter Miami vs Colorado Live Score; MLS 2024: Messi named on bench after injury return; Lineups out, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Serie A 2023-24: Milan cruises to 3-0 win over 10-man Lecce
    Reuters
  3. Scudetto winner last season, why is Napoli struggling to defend its title this season?
    Aneesh Dey
  4. Police use tear gas in clashes between Roma and Lazio fans ahead of capital derby
    AP
  5. Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids LIVE streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch MLS match in India?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami vs Colorado Live Score; MLS 2024: Messi named on bench after injury return; Lineups out, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh in joint lead after round three
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 3: Pragg beats Vidit; Gukesh gains a draw; Humpy draws vs Zhongyi; Vaishali wins
    Team Sportstar
  4. Candidates 2024: Praggnanandhaa betters Vidit in round three for first win of tournament
    Team Sportstar
  5. Brighton vs Arsenal, highlights, BHA 0-3 ARS, Premier League 2023-24: Saka, Havertz, Trossard goals guide Gunners to easy win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment