Inter Miami vs Colorado Live Score; MLS 2024: Messi named on bench after injury return; Lineups out, streaming info

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids match start?

The MLS match between Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids will kick off on April 7, 2024 at 5:00 a.m. IST.

Where to watch the Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids match in India?

The MLS match between Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids will not be broadcast in India. The match can be live streamed on Apple TV with an MLS season pass. There will be no other live streams in India.