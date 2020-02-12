Chinese Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

The 2020 Chinese Grand Prix, which had been scheduled for April 17-19, has been postponed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, motorsport's governing body FIA announced on Wednesday.

The FIA said promoters of the Chinese Grand Prix had requested a postponement “in view of the continued spread of novel coronavirus.”

Amid continued health concerns and with the World Health Organisation declaring the coronavirus as a global health emergency, Formula 1, together with governing body the FIA, jointly decided to accept the postponement request in order to ensure the health and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and fans.

"The Chinese Grand Prix has always been a very important part of the F1 calendar and the fans are always incredible," Formula 1 said in a statement. "We all look forward to racing in China as soon as possible and wish everyone in the country the best during this difficult time."

The Chinese Grand Prix, the fourth race of the new season, becomes the latest -- but easily the most high-profile -- sports event to fall victim to the virus outbreak which has killed more than 1,100 people in China, where it emerged at the end of last year.

The postponement of the Shanghai race also throws into doubt the inaugural race in Vietnam, which takes place two weeks before but where there have also been cases of corona virus.

With inputs from AFP