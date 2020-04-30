Amit Mishra doing his bit in fight against Coronavirus

Amit Mishra is a good Samaritan. So when the lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic began to leave people without food and other essential items, he didn’t waste time and called up some friends in non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to ask if his help was required.

“I have fed the poor in temples, old-age homes and orphanages before, but the crisis now is much larger and all of us need to act. I believe I can contribute my bit to the society. When my friends texted me, communicating about all the problems around, I thought, ‘Why not help people out?’” said the Delhi-based cricketer.

Mishra’s daily routine these days includes working out in his gym and grabbing an early breakfast every day before heading out in his car to find out areas where he can do some good. “I recently got to know about the crisis in PPE (personal protective equipment) kits in certain small hospitals. So I donated what I could to some doctors and health officials,” said the 37-year-old, who represents Haryana in domestic cricket.

Mishra, who is donating food and other essentials to people, lauded the efforts of his childhood friend, former India cricketer and Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Gautam Gambhir. “No, I haven’t told him yet (about my work). But yes, he is doing a great job. We are all helping in our own little ways.”

Mishra, a member of Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, would have featured in the 2020 season of the Twenty20 tournament if it hadn’t been indefinitely deferred. “If cricketing action would have gone on as normal during the lockdown, then the chances of COVID-19 spreading would have been much higher. It is better that we do away with this situation first and then wait for the IPL to return,” he said.