Football Football League One and League Two clubs vote to keep pro-rel if season is curtailed While League Two clubs have opted to curtail the season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the outcome for League One remains unclear. Reuters Manchester 09 June, 2020 20:38 IST The EFL said in a statement that the promotion playoffs would still be held and feature the four teams placed in the playoff positions after the points per-game calculation. - Getty Images Reuters Manchester 09 June, 2020 20:38 IST League One and League two clubs have agreed that if the current season is ended before completion, then promotion and relegation outcomes will be decided on a points per-game (PPG) table with play-offs to be played.The second-tier Championship is due to resume on June 20 but League Two clubs have opted to curtail the season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the outcome for League One remains unclear.RELATED| EFL reports two positive test results from Championship clubs The decision on whether to end the season for the bottom two divisions is expected to be made by clubs later on Tuesday.The EFL said in a statement that the promotion playoffs would still be held and feature the four teams placed in the playoff positions after the PPG calculation.Promotion and relegation would also be maintained, based on the same calculated league table, if seasons are not resumed.RELATED| English football's second division set for June 20 restart EFL chair Rick Parry conceded that not all clubs would meet the decision with "universal satisfaction" but said the verdict had been reached after widespread consultations."Tuesday's outcome ensures that the League and its clubs remain as faithful to the previously agreed regulations and that there is consistency in the approach adopted across the EFL in all divisions if required," said Parry."It is clear that the challenges facing the League from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic are unprecedented and I thank the contribution of EFL clubs in making this important determination," he added.