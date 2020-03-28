BCCI to contribute Rs. 51 crore to PM-CARES fund

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that it will to contribute Rs. 51 crore to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund.



According to a statement issued by the BCCI, president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah discussed the pandemic along with other office-bearers and state associations before announcing its contribution.



“The outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) is first and foremost a public health emergency and the BCCI has a firm resolve that the nation gets all possible help to cope with the testing times.” the statement read. “The BCCI will contribute to Hon’ble Prime Minister’s initiative which is a dedicated national fund (PM-CARES Fund) with the primary objective of dealing with emergency or distress situations.”



Sportstar understands that it has been resolved that the BCCI will contribute Rs. 35 crore while each of the 32 main state associations will donate Rs. 50 lakh each. According to a state association office-bearer, the sum that will be contributed to the PM-CARES Fund will be “over and above the earlier contribution announcements”.