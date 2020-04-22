Home Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympic staffer tests positive for coronavirus Organizers have issued a statement saying a male employee in his 30s, who worked at the headquarters building in Tokyo, tested positive for COVID-19. AP Tokyo 22 April, 2020 11:39 IST The Tokyo Olympics were postponed last month until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. - GETTY IMAGES AP Tokyo 22 April, 2020 11:39 IST A staff member of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee has tested positive for coronavirus.Tokyo organizers issued a statement on Wednesday saying it was a male employee in his 30s who worked at the headquarters building in a part of Tokyo known as Harumi.Organizers said he was in quarantine at home and gave no further details.The committee employs about 3,500 people, and organizers say about 90% have been working from home for the last several weeks.READ | Tokyo Olympics, IOC conflict over who pays for postponement Organizers said the area in which he worked would be disinfected, and people who worked nearby have been told to stay home.The Tokyo Olympics were postponed last month until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.The Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23, 2021, but questions persist if that will be possible in light of the pandemic. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.