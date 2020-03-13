Coronavirus pandemic: Premier League suspended until April 3

All top-flight football in England has been suspended until at least 3 April as a result of the spread of coronavirus.

"In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority," the EPL said in a statement released on Friday.

Earlier, the Premier League was thrown into chaos on Thursday as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi both contracted the new coronavirus, leaving at least one game postponed and other fixtures in doubt.

Arsenal's match at Brighton was put on hold after Arteta's diagnosis sent the London club into lockdown, while Chelsea's players and coaching staff were also ordered into isolation.

Chelsea said it would discuss its upcoming games, starting with Sunday's trip to Aston Villa, with Premier League officials.

Hudson-Odoi, 19, is the first Premier League player confirmed to have the virus. He displayed cold symptoms on Monday morning and has stayed away from the club since then.

“Chelsea personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the men's team building will now self-isolate in line with government health guidelines,” a club statement said.

“These will include initially the full men's team squad, coaching staff and a number of backroom staff.”

Arsenal's training ground has been closed and its players and staff have gone into self-isolation following Arteta's positive test.

“This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I'm allowed,” Arteta said.

There are over 590 confirmed cases of the virus in Britain and 10 people have died from it so far.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said the government was “considering the question of banning major public events such as sporting fixtures”, but was not ready to do so yet.