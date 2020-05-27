Football La-Liga La-Liga La Liga gets green light for Monday and Friday matches LaLiga matches will be allowed to take place on Monday and Friday nights in order to bring the 2019-20 season to a conclusion. Stephen Creek 27 May, 2020 20:57 IST Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Real Madrid's Marcelo - Getty Images Stephen Creek 27 May, 2020 20:57 IST The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has told La Liga it will permit matches being played on Mondays and Fridays to facilitate the 2019-20 season's conclusion.The announcement came despite the country's commercial courts ruling in favour of RFEF in its long-running legal battle with La Liga over Monday and Friday night matches, the federation previously arguing that the scheduling of games on those days required its approval.A temporary measure had been put in place this season whereby Friday night matches were allowed, but fixtures on Mondays were not.However, RFEF said in a statement that it wishes to "show its good will" by allowing La Liga to play on both days this season, should 2019-20 resume after the suspension enforced by the coronavirus pandemic.READ | Messi: Resuming season will be 'like starting from scratch' It also remined La Liga that the judge urged any future negotiations regarding the staging of matches on the days in question be conducted "in good faith".The statement said: "The RFEF shows its maximum satisfaction for the sentence issued this morning by the commercial judge number two of Madrid, in which it dismisses the demand of LaLiga and declares that the dispute of matches on Friday and Monday requires the approval of the RFEF."The RFEF has always been convinced that it was assisted by reason in this matter. Furthermore, the RFEF wants to clearly show its good will, facilitating the season to end smoothly."Therefore, it offers LaLiga - without linking it to the start of negotiations - that matches can be played on Friday and Monday, which are included in the calendar, from the resumption of competition and until the end of this season, without requesting anything in exchange for this month and a half." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos