Tokyo 2020: Sebastian Coe says Olympics in July not feasible

In a letter to IOC president Thomas Bach, Sebastian Coe said holding the Olympics in July is neither feasible nor desirable because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AP London 23 March, 2020 12:48 IST

Sebastian Coe says the 2020 Tokyo Olympics can't be held at all costs. - AFP

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has sent a letter to IOC president Thomas Bach saying that holding the Olympics in July "is neither feasible nor desirable." He outlined a number of reasons, including competitive fairness, the likelihood athletes would overtrain if given a compressed schedule and the uncertainty caused by orders in many countries barring people from gyms and other workout venues.

Coe sent the letter on Sunday after meeting with leaders from around the world in track, which is the biggest sport at the Olympics. It came hours after the IOC announced it could take up to four weeks to make a decision on whether to postpone the games, which are scheduled to start July 24.

Coe reiterated what he's said before — that nobody wants to see the Olympics postponed, but it can't be held at all costs, specifically the cost of athlete safety.