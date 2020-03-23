Tokyo 2020: Sebastian Coe says Olympics in July not feasible

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has sent a letter to IOC president Thomas Bach saying that holding the Olympics in July “is neither feasible nor desirable.”

He outlined a number of reasons, including competitive fairness, the likelihood athletes would overtrain if given a compressed schedule and the uncertainty caused by orders in many countries barring people from gyms and other workout venues.

Coe sent the letter on Sunday after meeting with leaders from around the world in track, which is the biggest sport at the Olympics. It came hours after the IOC announced it could take up to four weeks to make a decision on whether to postpone the games, which are scheduled to start July 24.

Coe reiterated what he’s said before — that nobody wants to see the Olympics postponed, but it can’t be held at all costs, specifically the cost of athlete safety.