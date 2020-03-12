Coronavirus: India, South Africa ODIs to be played behind closed doors

The remaining two one-dayers between India and South Africa will be played in empty stadiums in Lucknow and Kolkata due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The matches are scheduled to be held on March 15 (Lucknow) and March 18 (Kolkata).

After the Union Sports Minister's directive to all National Sports Federations to avoid large gatherings, the BCCI is left with very little option but to play the remaining two matches behind closed doors.

"We are advising to the sporting bodies who are organising tournaments to ensure that the guidelines issued by the health ministry are maintained. They should ensure that mass gathering is avoided," the minister said outside the parliament.

“The BCCI is in receipt of the sports ministry’s advisory. Obviously, if we are advised to avoid large gatherings, we will have to abide by it,” a BCCI source told PTI.