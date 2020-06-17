Football Champions League Champions League UEFA confirms Lisbon as venue for Champions League mini-tournament One-leg quarterfinal and semifinals and the final will be played in the Portuguese capital from 12-23 August. AP Nyon, Switzerland 17 June, 2020 19:43 IST The Champions League will finish with a 12-day mini-tournament in Lisbon, restarting in August after a five-month suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic. - Getty Images AP Nyon, Switzerland 17 June, 2020 19:43 IST The Champions League will finish with a 12-day mini-tournament in Lisbon, restarting in August after a five-month suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic.Eight teams will play from the quarterfinals in knockout games at two venues, the UEFA executive committee decided on Wednesday.The final will be held at the home stadium of Portuguese club Benfica on Sunday, Aug. 23 — the latest date ever.READ | Man City have everything to win Champions League: Mahrez The unprecedented solution also sees the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul — the originally scheduled host for the final — pushed back by one year.The Europa League will also get an eight-team knockout tournament. It will be played in four stadiums in western Germany starting Aug. 10.Cologne is set to host the final on Friday, Aug. 21. It was originally scheduled to be on May 27 in Gdansk, Poland. The Polish city will host the 2021 final.Both competitions have yet to complete their quarterfinal line-ups with round of 16 games halted. Venues for those games in early August were not decided on Wednesday.The Champions League had four second-leg games postponed in March at Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Manchester City. In the Europa League, only six of eight first-leg games in the round of 16 were played. Single games in Germany have been ordered for Inter Milan-Getafe and Roma-Sevilla.READ | Harry Kane hopes Spurs can be single-minded in Euro chase UEFA competitions are scheduled to restart after the completion deadline for domestic leagues on Aug. 3.The biggest decision during the shutdown was UEFA postponing the European Championship until June 2021. All 12 host cities, in 12 countries, were reconfirmed on Wednesday to stage their games next year. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos