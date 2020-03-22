Cricket Cricket COVID-19 crisis: R. Ashwin hails ‘Janata Curfew’ The off-spinner hopes the curfew extends beyond Sunday to enforce social distancing. IANS Chennai 22 March, 2020 14:27 IST R. Ashwin urged people to practise social distancing. - R. Ragu IANS Chennai 22 March, 2020 14:27 IST India off-spinner R. Ashwin hailed the ‘Janata Curfew’ that has been enforced on Sunday in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.“Unbelievable start to the #JantaCurfew, pin drop silence as they used to say in school. Hope this is extended beyond this day and social distancing can be adhered to in the days to come. @narendramodi @AmitShah,” said Ashwin on Twitter.ALSO READ | Shreyas Iyer turns into magician amid outbreak“People finding faults with actions of others or pointing out what’s wrong with our system, just take a break and look inwards while you strictly practice ‘social media distancing’. That will be your biggest contribution towards the harmony of the society. Jai hind,” he said. Unbelievable start to the #JantaCurfew , pin drop silence as they used to say in school. Hope this is extended beyond this day and social distancing can be adhered to In the days to come. @narendramodi @AmitShah— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 22, 2020 Ashwin had previously pulled up the people of Chennai, his home town, for not practising social distancing. “Let me rephrase it, social distancing doesn’t seem to have caught the attention of the people in Chennai yet. The only reason could be their belief in the summer to curtail it or just faith that nothing will happen. #Coronaindia,” he tweeted. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos