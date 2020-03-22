COVID-19 crisis: R. Ashwin hails ‘Janata Curfew’

India off-spinner R. Ashwin hailed the ‘Janata Curfew’ that has been enforced on Sunday in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Unbelievable start to the #JantaCurfew, pin drop silence as they used to say in school. Hope this is extended beyond this day and social distancing can be adhered to in the days to come. @narendramodi @AmitShah,” said Ashwin on Twitter.

“People finding faults with actions of others or pointing out what’s wrong with our system, just take a break and look inwards while you strictly practice ‘social media distancing’. That will be your biggest contribution towards the harmony of the society. Jai hind,” he said.

Ashwin had previously pulled up the people of Chennai, his home town, for not practising social distancing. “Let me rephrase it, social distancing doesn’t seem to have caught the attention of the people in Chennai yet. The only reason could be their belief in the summer to curtail it or just faith that nothing will happen. #Coronaindia,” he tweeted.