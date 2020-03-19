Coronavirus: Cricketers take to social media in self-isolation

With most sporting activities either suspended or cancelled over fears surrounding the novel coronavirus pandemic, many sportspersons have self-isolated themselves. At present, 197 positive COVID-19 cases have been registered in India. The government has issued multiple advisories to curb the spread. Public places like parks, shopping malls, movie theatres and gymnasiums are shut.



India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, however, found a reasonable alternative to keep his fitness regime going; having tied a latex resistance band to a tree. Posting a video of the same on Instagram, the opening batsman wrote: "There is always an opportunity to do something productive and be safe at the same time. Feels great to be in the nature right now and enjoying my workout as well. Stay Strong everyone."

Not just that, Dhawan tried his hand at some video filter and enjoyed his time with son Zoravar.

India women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, meanwhile, spent her Thursday evening at home, playing 'fetch' with her pet dog Leo. "I was always wondering why humans leave everyday in the morning and now why suddenly they never leave remains a mystery. Leo," she posted.

Pacer Mohammed Shami turned creative, turning his pooch playtime into a TikTok video.

English all-rounder Ben Stokes, turned "golf coach" on Wednesday, spending his day at the course with son Layton.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was also found relaxing at a lounge. "Amids all the corona virus scare .. happy to sit in the lounge at 5pm .. free... can’t remember when I did last .. (sic)," he wrote.

It was gin-tasting time for Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp and her partner, Dane van Niekerk. "It's 5 'o clock somewhere," quipped Van Niekerk, taking a leaf out of Renault's Daniel Ricciardo's book.