Coronavirus: Cricketers take to social media in self-isolation With more than 197 positive COVID-19 cases across the country, the government has issued multiple advisories to curb the spread. Team Sportstar Chennai 19 March, 2020 22:23 IST South Africa women's team skipper Dane van Niekerk indulged in a gin-tasting session with partner and teammate Marizanne Kapp. - Instagram Team Sportstar Chennai 19 March, 2020 22:23 IST With most sporting activities either suspended or cancelled over fears surrounding the novel coronavirus pandemic, many sportspersons have self-isolated themselves. At present, 197 positive COVID-19 cases have been registered in India. The government has issued multiple advisories to curb the spread. Public places like parks, shopping malls, movie theatres and gymnasiums are shut.India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, however, found a reasonable alternative to keep his fitness regime going; having tied a latex resistance band to a tree. Posting a video of the same on Instagram, the opening batsman wrote: "There is always an opportunity to do something productive and be safe at the same time. Feels great to be in the nature right now and enjoying my workout as well. Stay Strong everyone." View this post on Instagram There is always an opportunity to do something productive and be safe at the same time. Feels great to be in the nature right now and enjoying my workout as well Stay Strong everyone A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Mar 17, 2020 at 10:49pm PDT Not just that, Dhawan tried his hand at some video filter and enjoyed his time with son Zoravar. View this post on Instagram Situation is quite tense out there but at the same time it's important to not panic, take precautions and spend some time with you family and spread happiness and positivity, that is what all your loved ones need right now A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Mar 19, 2020 at 1:31am PDT India women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, meanwhile, spent her Thursday evening at home, playing 'fetch' with her pet dog Leo. "I was always wondering why humans leave everyday in the morning and now why suddenly they never leave remains a mystery. Leo," she posted. View this post on Instagram I was always wondering why humans leave everyday in the morning and now why suddenly they never leave remains a mystery Leo A post shared by Harmanpreet Kaur (@imharmanpreet_kaur) on Mar 19, 2020 at 5:38am PDT Pacer Mohammed Shami turned creative, turning his pooch playtime into a TikTok video. View this post on Instagram Animals lover #animals A post shared by Mohammad Shami , محمد الشامي (@mdshami.11) on Mar 16, 2020 at 7:34am PDT English all-rounder Ben Stokes, turned "golf coach" on Wednesday, spending his day at the course with son Layton. View this post on Instagram Athletics coach yesterday Golf coach today ♂ ♂ A post shared by Ben Stokes (@stokesy) on Mar 17, 2020 at 9:24am PDT BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was also found relaxing at a lounge. "Amids all the corona virus scare .. happy to sit in the lounge at 5pm .. free... can't remember when I did last .. (sic)," he wrote. View this post on Instagram Amids all the corona virus scare .. happy to sit in the lounge at 5pm .. free... can't remember when I did last .. A post shared by SOURAV GANGULY (@souravganguly) on Mar 18, 2020 at 5:06am PDT It was gin-tasting time for Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp and her partner, Dane van Niekerk. "It's 5 'o clock somewhere," quipped Van Niekerk, taking a leaf out of Renault's Daniel Ricciardo's book. View this post on Instagram It's 5 'o clock somewhere.. #holiday #gintasting #mosselbaaiisnlekkerplek A post shared by Dane' van Niekerk (@danevanniekerk) on Mar 19, 2020 at 3:29am PDT