Scotland cricketer Majid Haq tests positive for coronavirus

Former Scotland cricketer Majid Haq has announced he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently undergoing treatment.

Haq, an off-spinner of Pakistani descent, played 54 ODIs and 24 T20Is for Scotland between 2006 and 2015. On Friday, he said he was being treated at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in the Paisley area of Glasgow.

“Looking forward to potentially getting back home today after testing positive with coronavirus. Staff at the RAH in Paisley have been good to me and thank you to everyone who has sent me messages of support. Insha Allah the panther will be back to full health soon,” he tweeted.

Both Cricket Scotland and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have announced that recreational cricket would be suspended indefinitely in light of the coronavirus outbreak. ECB has also announced that no professional cricket will take place in England and Wales until May 28 in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Close to 4,000 confirmed cases have been reported so far in the U.K., and about 180 people have died. In Scotland, about 300 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported.