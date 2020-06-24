Berlin, New York City marathons cancelled

The Berlin Marathon will not take place this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday.

The race had been scheduled for Sept. 26-27 but organisers had said already that it could not go ahead on that date because of Germany's ban on public gatherings of more than 5,000 people until Oct. 24.

“Due to the weather conditions alone and shortening days, it's very difficult to hold the Berlin Marathon... before the end of this year,” said race director Juergen Jock.

READ: Mo Farah caught up in controversy over 2014 London Marathon rejection

“The question of whether athletes will be able to travel internationally again by then cannot be answered now.”

Meanwhile, the New York City Marathon scheduled for Nov. 1 has also been cancelled.

New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the world’s largest marathon Wednesday after coordinating with the mayor’s office and deciding the race posed too many health and safety concerns for runners, volunteers, spectators and others.

Last year’s marathon included a world record 53,640 finishers. Entrants for the 2020 race will be offered a full refund of their entry fee or a guaranteed entry to either the 2021, 2022 or 2023 marathon.