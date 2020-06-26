More Sports Basketball Basketball 16 NBA players test positive as restart nears Tests are continuing for all 22 teams that will be participating in the season restart at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida, next month. AP Washington 26 June, 2020 21:47 IST Malcolm Brogdon of Indiana and Sacramento teammates Jabari Parker and Alex Len have publicly acknowledged they have recently tested positive for COVID-19. - REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO/ AP AP Washington 26 June, 2020 21:47 IST The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association say 16 players tested positive for coronavirus in the first wave of mandatory tests done in preparation for the restart of the season.Those 16 players were part of a pool of 302 tested on Tuesday. Tests are continuing for all 22 teams that will be participating in the restart at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida, next month.The player names were not disclosed; some, such as Malcolm Brogdon of Indiana and Sacramento teammates Jabari Parker and Alex Len have publicly acknowledged they have recently tested positive.That was a 5.3% rate of positive tests leaguewide. The league did not announce results of testing on staffers and other members of team travel parties, all of whom are also part of the mandatory testing program.The league and the union say that any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician.READ | Vince Carter retires after record 22 NBA seasons The Carolina Hurricanes will begin voluntary small-group training at PNC Arena on Tuesday.The team said Friday those sessions will be closed to the public and media. Sixteen players, divided into two groups, are expected to participate.Players and staff permitted inside the arena will be tested for COVID-19. Team personnel will follow safety guidelines outlined in the second phase of the NHL’s return plan, as well as those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services.The team says the arena has received extensive cleaning during the suspended NHL season and there will be enhanced cleaning and sanitation efforts going forward. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos