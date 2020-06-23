More Sports Basketball Basketball Kobe Bryant high school footage to be auctioned on July 23 The footage is from the media library of Stu Ross, who produced “High School Sports Show,” a syndicated weekly television series seen in 35 cities. AP LOS ANGELES 23 June, 2020 12:22 IST Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in January. - Getty Images AP LOS ANGELES 23 June, 2020 12:22 IST Kobe Bryant’s time in high school will be showcased when about 22 hours of footage of the late basketball star playing games and giving interviews will be sold on July 23 by the auction house Profiles in History.The footage is from the media library of Stu Ross, who produced “High School Sports Show,” a syndicated weekly television series seen in 35 cities.About 60% of the Bryant footage is of games involving the Lower Merion Aces from the Philadephia suburbs.Ross’ library includes 130 hours and more than 700 athletes, including LeBron James, Tom Brady, Michael Phelps, Ryan Braun, Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal. The footage will be sold in one lot, and the auction house estimates the price will be $250,000 to $350,000.Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star, died in a helicopter crash on January 26. He was 41.The auction will take place at Profiles in History in Calabasas, outside Los Angeles. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos