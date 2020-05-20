Football Football Cristiano Ronaldo happy to be back in Juventus training Back training with Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo looked happy to make his return. Dejan Kalinic 20 May, 2020 09:03 IST Cristiano Ronaldo is back in training for Juventus. - Juventus/ Twitter Dejan Kalinic 20 May, 2020 09:03 IST Cristiano Ronaldo looked happy to be back in training with Juventus, glad to "get through the difficulties". The 35-year-old returned to training with the Serie A giant on Tuesday as officials look to resume the season amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a post on Twitter, Ronaldo was pictured smiling and offering two thumbs up. Today @ JTC pic.twitter.com/LeNl1izxbV— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) May 19, 2020 "When we become patient and consistent, we find the way to get through the difficulties #backontrack #beresponsible," the Portuguese star wrote. Ronaldo has scored 25 goals in 32 games for Juventus this season. Juve were top of Serie A, in the Champions League last 16 and Coppa Italia semi-finals when the campaign was suspended. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos