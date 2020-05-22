Cricket Cricket ICC Nominations Committee to formalise chairman election procedure on May 26 The meeting has gained importance with the Board of Control for Cricket in India chief Sourav Ganguly indirectly throwing his hat in the ring. Amol Karhadkar MUMBAI 22 May, 2020 22:09 IST The meeting has gained importance with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly indirectly throwing his hat in the ring. - VIVEK BENDRE Amol Karhadkar MUMBAI 22 May, 2020 22:09 IST The International Cricket Committee’s Nominations Committee is set to formalise the election procedure for the post of chairman at a meeting on May 26.Shashank Manohar’s four-year stint as the first independent chairman would have ended at the ICC Board’s annual meeting in June. However, with the pandemic forcing postponement of the annual meeting, Manohar has agreed to an extension till August.The procedureAnd, the sub-committee headed by Manohar is set to decide timelines for the election. Around 90 former ICC directors may secretly propose a candidate; eligible nominees are then sought out and their interest ascertained; a list is then presented to the ICC Board for final selection.READ: ICC recommends multi-phased approach to trainingThe meeting has gained importance with the Board of Control for Cricket in India chief Sourav Ganguly indirectly throwing his hat in the ring. On Thursday, two Cricket South Africa (CSA) executives, including former captain Graeme Smith, now Director of Cricket, supported Ganguly’s candidature.However, with neither Smith nor acting chief executive Jacques Faul having a say in the process, CSA chief Chris Nenzani was quick to issue a clarification that CSA’s official stand on the next chairman is yet to be decided.READ: Sourav Ganguly as ICC chief? Cricket South Africa clarifies its standGanguly an ICC director nowBCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal on Friday stated it would “prefer an Indian” at the helm. Interestingly, Ganguly only recently fulfilled the criterion of being a director. It is understood the former India captain attended the last ICC Board meeting in March only as a BCCI representative.“Since the official communication by the BCCI hadn’t nominated him as director, he had to be referred to as BCCI representative. But after the meeting, the BCCI completed the formalities and he has been inducted as an ICC director,” said a source.As a result, the ICC Board meeting on May 28, primarily to discuss the possibility of staging the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November, will be Ganguly's first as an ICC director. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos