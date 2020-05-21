Sourav Ganguly is the best choice to lead ICC: Graeme Smith

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly could emerge as the top contender for the International Cricket Council (ICC) chief's role.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and its cricket director, Graeme Smith have come on record batting for Ganguly's candidature.

"The president of the ICC now becomes a very key position in terms of how the game can progress and progress at the right level. It would be great to see a cricket man like Ganguly to get into the role of the ICC president. That will be good for the game. He understands the game, he has played at the highest level and he is respected. That is going to be an interesting time for international and it is going to be a great appointment," Smith said on Thursday during an online conference with journalists.

"He (Ganguly) has the credibility and leadership. Someone like Ganguly is best positioned for that (the ICC role)... He is got the credibility, leadership and can take the game forward. The elections are coming, there are, of course, few other names in the hat, but in my opinion, someone with modern (perception) for the game should be the candidate," the former South Africa captain said.

"I have dealt with Sourav in the past and it will be good for the game," Smith said.

Cricket South Africa's director of cricket, Graeme Smith has backed Sourav Ganguly to lead ICC. - AFP

Even acting Chief Executive Officer Dr Jacques Faul echoed similar sentiments.

"We have always closely worked with India and it must play a leadership role in the FTP and a responsible one. Our engagements with Sourav has been positive and his willingness to help us. We have checked with the leadership of CSA on if we would support an Indian candidate (as the ICC chief) and and at this stage, we would. From CSA point of view, we don't see problems in supporting an Indian candidate. But, we need to look who are the others nominated," Faul said.

Ganguly's term as the BCCI chief could end in July if the Supreme Court doesn't allow an extension and many in the cricketing fraternity believe that the former India captain's credibility will play an important role for the ICC in such trying times.

As Shashank Manohar's term as ICC chief nears an end, there are speculations on who could replace the seasoned administrator for the top role. With Cricket South Africa openly rooting for Ganguly, it needs to be seen what the all-important ICC board meeting on May 28 decides.

While no decision is expected in that meeting, there would definitely be discussions on Ganguly's future as the ICC chief.