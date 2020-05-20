Cricket Cricket KSCA to “wait and observe” before restarting cricket activities The KSCA statement said any personal face-to-face interaction amongst cricketers, coaches and support staff would be discouraged until May 31. Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 20 May, 2020 22:12 IST “We will wait and observe for a few more days before we kickstart full fledged cricketing activities. For now, the health of all the stake holders, cricketers, coaches and support staff is the priority,” said the KSCA on Wednesday. - Sampath Kumar G. P. Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 20 May, 2020 22:12 IST The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) announced it will “wait and observe” before restarting cricket activities. “We will wait and observe for a few more days before we kickstart full fledged cricketing activities. For now, the health of all the stake holders, cricketers, coaches and support staff is the priority,” a KSCA statement read. READ | Sports Ministry allows resumption of training, NSFs await further detailsThe statement mentioned that any personal face-to-face interaction amongst cricketers, coaches and support staff would be discouraged until May 31. Managers, coaches and cricketers have been requested to work on their skills through online interactions.RELATED| BCCI to ‘wait and watch’ before decision on reopening stadiums The KSCA will use the guidelines issued by the government, ICC, BCCI and local authorities to formulate a standard operating procedure to be made applicable when cricket resumes post the coronavirus-induced break. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos