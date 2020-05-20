KSCA to “wait and observe” before restarting cricket activities

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) announced it will “wait and observe” before restarting cricket activities.

“We will wait and observe for a few more days before we kickstart full fledged cricketing activities. For now, the health of all the stake holders, cricketers, coaches and support staff is the priority,” a KSCA statement read.

The statement mentioned that any personal face-to-face interaction amongst cricketers, coaches and support staff would be discouraged until May 31. Managers, coaches and cricketers have been requested to work on their skills through online interactions.

The KSCA will use the guidelines issued by the government, ICC, BCCI and local authorities to formulate a standard operating procedure to be made applicable when cricket resumes post the coronavirus-induced break.