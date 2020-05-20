Cricket Cricket Pakistan cricketers to remain in bio-secure environment for up to three months The training, lodging and catering facility for the players will all be arranged at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and Gaddafi Stadium. PTI Lahore 20 May, 2020 23:24 IST Pakistan cricketers warm up during a training camp at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on January 18, 2020. - AFP PTI Lahore 20 May, 2020 23:24 IST A yet-to-be-picked Pakistan squad will remain in bio-secure conditions for up to three months, starting from its resumption of training in Lahore early next month to the end of England tour in August.ESPNcricinfo reported that a group of cricketers comprising both Test and limited-overs specialists will resume training at the National Cricket Academy from the first week of June before moving to the Gaddafi Stadium.The training, lodging and catering facility for the players will all be arranged at the NCA and Gaddafi Stadium.Pakistan is scheduled to play three Tests against England in August followed by three T20s with the games to be played closed doors in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The England players resumed their training from Thursday in a sanitised environment.READ | Steve Waugh plays down Shane Warne's 'most selfish cricketer' jibe PCB CEO Wasim Khan said players have the option of withdrawing from the tour if they feel uncomfortable.“It seems the Pakistan cricket team will have to remain under a strict bio-secure environment for up to three months,” Wasim Khan said in a PCB statement.“Players will be given an option to withdraw if they are still not satisfied with the provisions that will be put in place. Full details will be provided in the coming weeks,” he said.Though Pakistan has agreed to tour England, the series can only go ahead if the United Kingdom government eases the restrictions imposed since lockdown in late March.The United Kingdom has been been among the worst-hit countries by the coronavirus with more than 2,45,000 cases reported so far. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos