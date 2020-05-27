Football Football Virus pushes South Korea-China Olympic qualifier to February The two sides were supposed to meet in March but that was pushed back to June because of the pandemic, before that date was also shelved. PTI Shanghai 27 May, 2020 18:45 IST South Korea will host China in the first leg of the Olympic qualifiers in February. PTI Shanghai 27 May, 2020 18:45 IST The coronavirus-delayed women's football Olympic qualifier between South Korea and China is now slated for February 2021, nearly a year later than first planned.The rivals will face off over two legs on February 19 and 24 next year, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Wednesday, with a spot at next summer's rescheduled Tokyo Games at stake.The first leg will be in South Korea, which is 18th in the FIFA world rankings compared to China's 15th.READ: English women's football season declared overThe two sides were supposed to meet in March but that was pushed back to June because of the pandemic, before that date was also shelved. “The latest decision was confirmed to allow both member associations to have sufficient preparation time considering the challenging and unprecedented circumstances brought about by the pandemic,” the AFC said in a statement.Of the AFC countries, Japan and Australia will both compete in women's football in Tokyo. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos