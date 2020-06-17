WTA

WTA announces season restart on August 3

In a statement, the WTA released a provisional calendar, adding that the coronavirus-enforced break would come to an end at the Palermo Ladies Open.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Paris 17 June, 2020 20:37 IST
Tennis

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The professional tennis season was halted in early March.   -  Reuters

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Paris 17 June, 2020 20:37 IST

The WTA has announced a plan to restart the suspended season at the Palermo Ladies Open in Italy on August 3.

READ | Mixed reactions from Indian players over US Open move

In a statement, the principal organizing body of women's professional tennis released a provisional calendar for the rest of the season and added that a five-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic would come to an end, subject to approval from the Italian government.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

 Related