Home WTA WTA announces season restart on August 3 In a statement, the WTA released a provisional calendar, adding that the coronavirus-enforced break would come to an end at the Palermo Ladies Open. Team Sportstar Paris 17 June, 2020 20:37 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The professional tennis season was halted in early March. - Reuters Team Sportstar Paris 17 June, 2020 20:37 IST The WTA has announced a plan to restart the suspended season at the Palermo Ladies Open in Italy on August 3.READ | Mixed reactions from Indian players over US Open move In a statement, the principal organizing body of women's professional tennis released a provisional calendar for the rest of the season and added that a five-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic would come to an end, subject to approval from the Italian government. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.