TNPL 2020 postponed

Mumbai: The fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) -- which was scheduled to start from June 10 -- has been postponed.

“The revised schedule will be released in due course,” the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) issued a statement on Monday.

With the country witnessing extended lockdown due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, there were apprehensions that the league will be pushed back to a later date. However, the TNCA officials were confident of the tournament going ahead.

But now, the association has decided to wait and watch before finalising a revised schedule.

The TNPL has grown in popularity and stature across the districts of Tamil Nadu over the past four years.