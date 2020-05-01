Motorsport Motorsport Hungarian F1 Grand Prix to be held without spectators The traditional August break has been cancelled to allow for rescheduling, with teams currently on an extended factory shutdown that could run into June. Reuters LONDON 01 May, 2020 14:45 IST Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix. - REUTERS Reuters LONDON 01 May, 2020 14:45 IST The Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix in August can only take place without spectators, organisers said in a statement on Friday.The race at the Hungaroring was scheduled originally for August 2 but Hungary on Thursday said events with more than 500 participants cannot be held until August 15.Formula One plans to start its season behind closed doors in Austria from July 3-5, followed by the British Grand Prix at Silverstone under similar conditions, but has yet to publish a revised calendar.The traditional August break has been cancelled to allow for rescheduling, with teams currently on an extended factory shutdown that could run into June. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos