Charles Leclerc delivers meals to the elderly in Monaco

The near-global COVID-19 shutdown may be leaving Formula One drivers frustrated but Charles Leclerc is putting his free time to good use.



Besides winning Virtual Grands Prix with ease, Leclerc has swapped his Ferrari for a delivery van, helping the Monaco Red Cross deliver meals to elderly people who are locked down in their homes.

Leclerc, who is the ambassador of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, is helping transport equipment to the Princess Grace Hospital Centre and distribute meals to Red Cross volunteers in Monaco.



This year's Formula One calendar has hit a roadblock due to the global coronavirus lockdown. The 2020 season was scheduled to begin in Australia in March but it is now hoped it will start at the Austrian Grand Prix in July.



On Monday, the French Grand Prix, which had been set to take place on June 28, became the 10th race to be either postponed or cancelled. The British Grand Prix scheduled to take place at the Silverstone circuit on July 19 also risks being shut off to spectators.

Monaco has 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four registered death. Leclerc, 22, has already helped raise money through online racing for the World Heath Organisation's COVID-19 Response Fund.



He gets back to racing this weekend though, in the Esports Virtual GP set in the Interlagos circuit, rooting for his third consecutive virtual racing victory.



English cricketers Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes and AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli will also feature in the race.