Formula One: British Grand Prix to be held behind closed doors

Silverstone owners confirmed on Monday that no spectators would be able to attend the British Grand Prix due to the coronavirus pandemic but the race is still scheduled to go ahead.

Organisers have not yet postponed or cancelled the July 19 event and Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle's message to fans who have already bought tickets paves the way for a behind-closed-doors race.

“I am extremely disappointed to tell you that we are unable to stage this year's British Grand Prix in front of the fans at Silverstone,” Pringle said on Silverstone's Twitter account

“We have left this difficult decision for as long as possible, but it is abundantly clear given the current conditions... that a grand prix under normal conditions is just not going to be possible.”

Britain has been one of the countries worst affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, with the number of deaths topping 20,000.

The actual toll could be much higher when deaths in the community are taken into account, particularly at care homes.

Ten races of the decimated 2020 Formula One championship have either been scrapped or postponed so far. The next race on the schedule is the Austrian GP (July 5), which could be potentially be the season-opener.