Football Football FIFA postpones The Best awards ceremony in Milan It is unclear if or when the ceremony will be rearranged, with a FIFA spokesperson saying that the consequences and alternatives are being considered. PTI Lausanne 15 May, 2020 22:37 IST The Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year Lionel Messi and The Best FIFA Women's Player of the Year Megan Rapinoe at the event in 2019. - FILE PHOTO/ GETTY IMAGES PTI Lausanne 15 May, 2020 22:37 IST FIFA’s The Best awards ceremony, scheduled to be held in Milan on September 21, has been postponed as a result of the coronavirus crisis, world football’s governing body confirmed on Friday.It is unclear if or when the ceremony will be rearranged, with a FIFA spokesperson saying that “the consequences and different alternatives are being considered“.Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe won the best male and female prizes last year. The duo also took the honours at the 2019 Ballon d’Or.Milan and the Lombardy region have been the epicentre of Italy’s coronavirus outbreak, one of the worst in Europe in terms of deaths and infections. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is - we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos