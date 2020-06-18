Home F1 McLaren considering sale of a minority stake in F1 team The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the sportscar maker hard, with sales plunging during the factory shutdown and the company announcing 1,200 redundancies in May. Reuters London 18 June, 2020 08:58 IST The McLaren group saw its pre-tax loss balloon to 133 million pounds in the first quarter of 2020. - Getty Images Reuters London 18 June, 2020 08:58 IST McLaren is considering selling a minority stake in its once-dominant Formula One team to raise funds to help the company weather the COVID-19 crisis, Sky News reported on Wednesday.It said the proposal was at a 'conceptual stage' alongside other options, including raising capital from existing bondholders.There was no immediate comment from McLaren.READ | Ecclestone on the hunt for buyer for Williams F1 team Bahrains Mumtalakat holding company is the majority shareholder in McLaren Group, with a 56% stake, followed by the TAG Group led by Saudi-born businessman Mansour Ojjeh with 14%.Canadian businessman Michael Latifi acquired a stake of around 10% in 2018.McLaren finished fourth overall last season with Spaniard Carlos Sainz, who is joining Ferrari next year, and Britain's Lando Norris.The Woking-based outfit, winners of eight constructors' championships, last won a grand prix in 2012 and a title, with now six times world champion Lewis Hamilton, in 2008.The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the sportscar maker hard, with sales plunging during the factory shutdown. The company announced 1,200 redundancies in May under a group-wide restructuring.The group — which is made up of the Automotive, Racing and Applied divisions — saw its pre-tax loss balloon to 133 million pounds ($166.88 million) in the first quarter of 2020 from a previous 18 million.McLaren said then that it was “looking at a number of potential financing alternatives, secured and unsecured, of up to 275 million pounds equivalent to strengthen its liquidity position.”READ | Renault to stay in Formula One despite job cuts Formula One is introducing a $145 million annual budget cap next year, falling subsequently to $135 million, which should help teams such as McLaren compete on a sustainable basis.Old rivals Williams, also once-dominant but now struggling financially, are also considering a range of options including the sale of their team.The delayed season is due to start in Austria on July 5 without spectators. ($1 = 0.7970 pounds) Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos