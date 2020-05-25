Coronavirus: Wait to resume training at NIS gets longer

After more than two months of staying away from the field and mats, the elite Indian athletes and weightlifters were expected to take their first steps towards resumption of outdoor training at the National Institute of Sports, Patiala starting Monday. That, however, hasn't happened.

Despite assurances from the administration and Sports Authority of India on Saturday, no training was possible on Monday for anyone. The athletes too remain in dark about any resumption.

Shot-putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor said he had no idea when things would start. "As of now, we have no information about anything. We are still restricted to out rooms and the hostel," he said.

Sources said despite SAI giving the go-ahead, several permissions including from the health ministry and local administration were pending, without which training could not resume.

While Weightlifting Federation of India secretary general Sahdev Yadav denied any training as of now, AFI too had no idea about it. The federations, however, remain hopeful of some activity soon. "We are hopeful but only SAI can give any details, we have no information," they concurred.

SAI officials including NIS ED Col. Raj Singh Bishnoi could not be reached for any explanation.