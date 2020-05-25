More Sports More Sports Coronavirus: Wait to resume training at NIS gets longer Despite assurances from the administration and Sports Authority of India on Saturday, no training was possible on Monday for anyone. Uthra Ganesan NEW DELHI 25 May, 2020 19:07 IST Sources said despite SAI giving the go-ahead, several permissions including from the health ministry and local administration were pending, without which training could not resume. - Getty Images Uthra Ganesan NEW DELHI 25 May, 2020 19:07 IST After more than two months of staying away from the field and mats, the elite Indian athletes and weightlifters were expected to take their first steps towards resumption of outdoor training at the National Institute of Sports, Patiala starting Monday. That, however, hasn't happened.Despite assurances from the administration and Sports Authority of India on Saturday, no training was possible on Monday for anyone. The athletes too remain in dark about any resumption.Shot-putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor said he had no idea when things would start. "As of now, we have no information about anything. We are still restricted to out rooms and the hostel," he said.READ| SAI spends ₹8.25 crore on Khelo India athletes’ out-of-pocket allowance Sources said despite SAI giving the go-ahead, several permissions including from the health ministry and local administration were pending, without which training could not resume. While Weightlifting Federation of India secretary general Sahdev Yadav denied any training as of now, AFI too had no idea about it. The federations, however, remain hopeful of some activity soon. "We are hopeful but only SAI can give any details, we have no information," they concurred. SAI officials including NIS ED Col. Raj Singh Bishnoi could not be reached for any explanation. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.