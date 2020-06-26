Tennis Tennis India’s Davis Cup tie against Finland postponed to 2021 The Indian men were scheduled to travel to Finland for a Davis Cup World Group I tie in September this year. PTI 26 June, 2020 21:39 IST India’s Davis Cup tie against Finland was on Friday postponed to 2021 (Representative Image). - Reuters PTI 26 June, 2020 21:39 IST India’s Davis Cup tie against Finland was on Friday postponed to 2021 as the International Tennis Federation (ITF) pushed back all the matches, including the Finals, to next year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.India was scheduled to travel to Finland for the World Group I tie in September.READ | Davis Cup, Fed Cup finals pushed to 2021 The coronavirus outbreak has halted the ATP and WTA Tours and Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since World War II.India had lost 1-3 to Croatia in the Davis Cup Qualifiers while Finland had beaten Mexico 3-2 in World Group Play-Offs.It was an easy draw for India as none of the singles players of Finland feature in the top-100. Emil Ruusuvuori, ranked 101, is the team's best player while others are not even in the top-400. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos