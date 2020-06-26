India’s Davis Cup tie against Finland postponed to 2021

India’s Davis Cup tie against Finland was on Friday postponed to 2021 as the International Tennis Federation (ITF) pushed back all the matches, including the Finals, to next year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

India was scheduled to travel to Finland for the World Group I tie in September.

READ | Davis Cup, Fed Cup finals pushed to 2021

The coronavirus outbreak has halted the ATP and WTA Tours and Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since World War II.

India had lost 1-3 to Croatia in the Davis Cup Qualifiers while Finland had beaten Mexico 3-2 in World Group Play-Offs.

It was an easy draw for India as none of the singles players of Finland feature in the top-100. Emil Ruusuvuori, ranked 101, is the team's best player while others are not even in the top-400.