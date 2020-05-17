Football Football Lokomotiv Moscow's Farfan tests positive for coronavirus Farfan, 35, who signed for Lokomotiv in 2017, has not played at all this season for the club after suffering a knee injury in last year's Copa America. AFP MOSCOW 17 May, 2020 07:45 IST Veteran Peruvian striker Jefferson Farfan has become the first player in Russia to test positive for coronavirus. - REUTERS AFP MOSCOW 17 May, 2020 07:45 IST Veteran Peruvian striker Jefferson Farfan has become the first player in Russia to test positive for coronavirus, his Lokomotiv Moscow club said on Saturday, just five weeks before the Premier League season restarts.“The coronavirus has been diagnosed in our player Jefferson Farfan. Our best wishes for your health, Jeff. Recover quickly,” Lokomotiv tweeted.Anatoli Mechtcheriakov, chairman of the club's board of directors, told Ria-Novosti news agency: “He is in Moscow and has not been hospitalised.”READ| Bundesliga is back: Nagelsmann rues RB Leipzig ring rust Farfan, 35, who signed for Lokomotiv in 2017, has not played at all this season for the club after suffering a knee injury in last year's Copa America.The Russian Premier League, suspended since March 17, will resume on June 21 behind closed doors.Russia is second to the United States with 272,043 cases of coronavirus. The total number of officially confirmed deaths is 2,537 Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos