More Sports More Sports SAI opens training at Patiala, Bengaluru for elite athletes Equipment would be self-sanitised by athletes after use, maintain social distancing and follow the staggered schedule provided for training. Uthra Ganesan New Delhi 27 May, 2020 18:52 IST Janneke Schopman, the analytical coach of the Indian women's hockey team, at a session in SAI, Bengaluru. - FILE PHOTO/ K. MURALI KUMAR Uthra Ganesan New Delhi 27 May, 2020 18:52 IST Olympic-bound athletes cloistered at the National Institute of Sports, Patiala and the Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru finally got the go-ahead to resume training starting Wednesday. A day after opening its stadia in Delhi to trainees, the Sports Authority of India cleared sporting activities for elite athletes, subject to ministry, SAI and NSF Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). While Patiala has athletes and weightlifters, Bengaluru has the men's and women’s hockey teams and a few athletes. However, only elite athletes either already qualified for the Olympics or part of the national camp and on the verge of qualifying would begin in the initial stage starting Wednesday evening. READ| IOC appoints Batra as member of Olympic Channel Commission Equipment would be self-sanitised by athletes after use, maintain social distancing and follow the staggered schedule provided for training. The athletes have been stuck indoors for almost two months with nationwide lockdown amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.