Football Football Veteran footballer S.S. Waseem dies at 72 S.S. Waseem, former international footballer and brother of Olympian S.S. Hakeem, led the Indian Youth team in 1972 and also played for the senior team in 1975. V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 26 May, 2020 21:40 IST Waseem led the Indian Youth team in 1972 and also played for the senior national team in 1975. - REPRESENTATIONAL PHOTO/ REUTERS V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 26 May, 2020 21:40 IST S.S. Waseem, former international footballer and brother of Olympian S.S. Hakeem, passed away in Hyderabad on Tuesday.Waseem led the Indian Youth team in 1972 and also played for the senior national team in 1975. He represented the then united Andhra Pradesh in the Nationals for almost a decade between 1970-80 as a stopper-back.READ| Habib, suffering from Parkinson's but still high in spirts He also happens to be the younger son of the legendary football coach S.A. Raheem.Former India captains Mohd Shabbir Ali, Victor Amalraj and international Aleem Khan were among those who expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.Shabbir recalled that Waseem was his teammate when they played for Hyderabad Arsenal Club and also the senior Indian team, while Amalraj said that the late footballer was his captain in the 1976 Santosh Trophy national championship when Andhra Pradesh lost in the semifinals.Telangana Football Association President Dr. Mohd Rafat Ali and the secretary G. Palguna also condoled the death of Waseem.He was 72 and survived by his wife and two sons. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos