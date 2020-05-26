Veteran footballer S.S. Waseem dies at 72

S.S. Waseem, former international footballer and brother of Olympian S.S. Hakeem, passed away in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Waseem led the Indian Youth team in 1972 and also played for the senior national team in 1975. He represented the then united Andhra Pradesh in the Nationals for almost a decade between 1970-80 as a stopper-back.

READ| Habib, suffering from Parkinson's but still high in spirts

He also happens to be the younger son of the legendary football coach S.A. Raheem.

Former India captains Mohd Shabbir Ali, Victor Amalraj and international Aleem Khan were among those who expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.

Shabbir recalled that Waseem was his teammate when they played for Hyderabad Arsenal Club and also the senior Indian team, while Amalraj said that the late footballer was his captain in the 1976 Santosh Trophy national championship when Andhra Pradesh lost in the semifinals.

Telangana Football Association President Dr. Mohd Rafat Ali and the secretary G. Palguna also condoled the death of Waseem.

He was 72 and survived by his wife and two sons.