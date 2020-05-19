EPL

Premier League confirms six new coronavirus cases across clubs

The players or staff, who have tested positive, will now self-isolate for a period of seven days, according to a Premier League statement.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 May, 2020 20:48 IST

Premier League players were allowed to return to group training on Tuesday.   -  www.premierleague.com

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 May, 2020 20:48 IST

Six positive cases for coronavirus have been detected at three Premier League clubs after players and staff were tested ahead of a return to training. The COVID-19 testing was carried out on Sunday and Monday.

The Premier League statement read, "748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, six have tested positive from three clubs.

READ | EPL players face a year of coronavirus restrictions  

"Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days. The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and oversight.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the Premier League due to legal and operational requirements.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

  Dugout videos

 Related