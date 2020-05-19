Football EPL EPL Premier League confirms six new coronavirus cases across clubs The players or staff, who have tested positive, will now self-isolate for a period of seven days, according to a Premier League statement. Team Sportstar 19 May, 2020 20:48 IST Premier League players were allowed to return to group training on Tuesday. - www.premierleague.com Team Sportstar 19 May, 2020 20:48 IST Six positive cases for coronavirus have been detected at three Premier League clubs after players and staff were tested ahead of a return to training. The COVID-19 testing was carried out on Sunday and Monday.The Premier League statement read, "748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, six have tested positive from three clubs. READ | EPL players face a year of coronavirus restrictions "Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days. The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and oversight."No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the Premier League due to legal and operational requirements. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos