Premier League confirms six new coronavirus cases across clubs

Six positive cases for coronavirus have been detected at three Premier League clubs after players and staff were tested ahead of a return to training. The COVID-19 testing was carried out on Sunday and Monday.

The Premier League statement read, "748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, six have tested positive from three clubs.

READ | EPL players face a year of coronavirus restrictions

"Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days. The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and oversight.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the Premier League due to legal and operational requirements.