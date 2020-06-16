More Sports More Sports Russian anti-doping agency to resume testing The Russian anti-doping agency will resume testing athletes after a break of nearly three months owing to the coronavirus pandemic. PTI Washington 16 June, 2020 19:31 IST RUSADA has also offered athletes advice on how to register their status if they have to isolate themselves because they have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. - Getty Images PTI Washington 16 June, 2020 19:31 IST The Russian anti-doping agency (RUSADA) says it is resuming the testing of athletes after a break of nearly three months owing to the coronavirus pandemic.The agency says its staff has been equipped with protective equipment and will have to test negative for the virus before working with any athletes.RELATED| WADA chief: Athletes can compete in 2021 if doping bans expire It has also offered athletes advice on how to register their status if they have to isolate themselves because they have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.The agency initially suspended testing on March 27 for one week but that was extended because of Russian government measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.