Football Football Manchester United cancels friendly after Stoke City boss tests positive for COVID-19 Manchester United's friendly against Stoke City was cancelled at the last minute after the club's manager Michael O'Neill tested positive for COVID-19. Reuters London 10 June, 2020 11:24 IST Michael O'Neill had tested negative in the previous five rounds of testing, Stoke said in a statement. - Getty Images Manchester United's friendly against Stoke City was cancelled at the last minute on Tuesday after the Championship club's manager Michael O'Neill tested positive for COVID-19.Stoke had arrived at United's training ground for the game when the players were informed of O'Neill's positive test. The Northern Irishman had tested negative in the previous five rounds of testing, Stoke said in a statement.READ: Premier League teams prepare for restart with practice games"Stoke can confirm that manager O'Neill has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus following the latest round of testing on Monday (June 8)," said Stoke, which plays in the second tier of English football."He will now follow the relevant guidance and undergo a period of isolation, whilst continuing to be in regular virtual contact with his coaching staff and players."READ: No positives cases in latest round of virus testsSoccer in England has been suspended since mid-March due to the pandemic but the Premier League is set to restart on June 17, with the Championship following suit three days later.United is fifth in the top flight, three points behind Chelsea, and will resume its campaign against Tottenham Hotspur on June 19.