COVID-19 threat: Bangladesh tour of Pakistan postponed indefinitely

Bangladesh was due to arrive in Karachi on March 29 to play an ODI on April 1 and the second ICC World Test Championship Test from April 9-5.

PTI
Karachi
16 March, 2020 12:45 IST

Pakistan won the first Test by an innings and 44 runs. - AFP

The Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards on Monday decided to postpone the upcoming One-Day International and Test in Karachi indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has derailed sporting calendars globally.

Bangladesh was due to arrive in Karachi on March 29 to play an ODI on April 1 and the second ICC World Test Championship Test from April 9-5.

"The two boards will now work together to identify a future opportunity to complete the ICC World Test Championship commitment," the PCB said in a statement.

The first Test of the series was played in Rawalpindi from February 7-10, which Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs.

The PCB has also indefinitely postponed the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament, which was scheduled to start from March 24.