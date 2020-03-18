Kevin Durant tests positive for COVID-19

Kevin Durant has confirmed he is one of the Brooklyn Nets players to have tested positive for coronavirus.

On Tuesday the Nets said four unnamed players had COVID-19 and one was displaying symptoms.

Ten-time NBA All-Star Durant confirmed he had the virus, telling The Athletic's Shams Charania: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this."

The 31-year-old is yet to play for the Nets since joining ahead of this season because of an Achilles injury he sustained in last year's NBA Finals when he was with the Golden State Warriors.

Durant won two NBA titles with the Warriors, has been named Finals MVP twice and was the league's MVP in 2014.



In a statement released to media earlier, the Nets said: "Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Of the four, one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic. All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians.

"The organisation is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting.

"All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff. The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organisation and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.



"As always, we appreciate the support of our fans, partners and surrounding community, and we wish all those who are battling this virus a speedy recovery."

The NBA is suspended, along with most sport leagues globally, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nets were last in action on March 10 when they earned a 104-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center.