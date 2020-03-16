More Sports Basketball Basketball Coronavirus: Stephen Curry watching own highlights during NBA suspension Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry joked he was watching his own highlights "at least twice a day". Dejan Kalinic 16 March, 2020 16:24 IST Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 16 March, 2020 16:24 IST Stephen Curry is clearly missing playing as the season remains suspended.The NBA suspended its season on Wednesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.But the players are obviously missing being in action if responses to a question from Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie are anything to go by.READ: Commentary to keep Anand busy after travel restrictions delay India returnDinwiddie wrote on Twitter: "Any @NBA players going to @YouTube to watch their own highlights due to withdrawals?"Golden State Warriors star Curry replied: "At least twice a day."Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell, who tested positive for coronavirus, wrote: "From rookie year to this year."NBA commissioner Adam Silver said on Thursday he expected the NBA hiatus to last at least a month. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos