Coronavirus: PCB shelves training camp ahead of England tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board will not organise a training camp for the men’s team prior to its England tour, it was announced on Tuesday.

"Taking into account the COVID-19 outlook in Pakistan in the coming weeks, the operational and logistical matters as well the observation that keeping players in a safe and secure environment would remain a challenge, PCB has decided not to hold a training camp of the national men’s team prior to their departure for England," a statement read.

The PCB is already in discussions with the England and Wales Cricket Board to reschedule the early-July departure date to buy the squad more time for practice.

The board is yet to share further information regarding the pre-tour testing of the players, player support personnel, assembling them in Lahore and their training/match schedule. However, it has been assured that these details will be made available in due course.

PCB, meanwhile, has reminded the players to not to practice at grounds and that they must observe and adhere to strict social distancing protocols.

The series will see the teams play three Tests and as many T20Is starting July 30.