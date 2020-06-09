Cricket International International Coronavirus-free New Zealand could become neutral Test venue: Players body chief In April, the ECB CEO Tom Harrison had confirmed offers from New Zealand and Australia, also one of the least affected countries, to host county cricket. PTI Wellington 09 June, 2020 18:01 IST New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern admitted she did a 'little dance' after the country was declared COVID-19-free on Monday. - AP PTI Wellington 09 June, 2020 18:01 IST With New Zealand declaring itself virus-free, the country could emerge as a sought-after neutral venue for Test matches, reckons Heath Mills, chief executive of the Players Association.International cricket came to an abrupt halt in March with the coronavirus spreading all around the world. India had also played its last series in March, against host New Zealand.“I could see New Zealand operating as a neutral venue,” Mills said. “That’s a definite possibility.”“I know New Zealand Cricket have been in contact with the ECB and others about the potential for that to happen this summer,” Mills was quoted as saying by I Newspaper.On Monday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern lifted most of the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic after no active cases were reported. READ | Ishant's Instagram post crops up as Daren Sammy calls out potential racial slur Neutral venues in international cricket are not new with Pakistan hosting most of its home series in the UAE since teams stopped touring there in the wake of attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009. However, Pakistan has been gradually trying to bring back international cricket.Mills expects New Zealand Cricket (NZC) to seriously consider the prospect of hosting neutral Tests.In April, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Tom Harrison had confirmed offers from New Zealand and Australia, also one of the least affected countries, to host county cricket.International cricket is set to resume next month with England hosting a three-Test series against the West Indies in bio-secure environment. However, there are questions over the feasibility of playing under a bio-bubble on a regular basis. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos