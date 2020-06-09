Ishant Sharma's 2014 Instagram post confirms Sammy's 'kalu' claim

An old picture, clicked by India pace ace Ishant Sharma, has resurfaced on social media platforms in the wake of erstwhile West Indies captain Darren Sammy’s allegations of a racial slur.

A group picture, which includes Sammy and Ishant, was posted on the latter's Instagram handle on May 14, 2014. In the caption, Ishant used the racial slur 'Kalu' to refer to Sammy — who was then the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. The picture also features Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Dale Steyn.

While neither Ishant nor Sammy were available for comments, it has been learnt that the picture was clicked in the team bus after one of Sunrisers’ training sessions.

Sammy: Faced racism while playing in IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad

On Monday, Sammy had called out his former Sunrisers team-mates who would racially abuse him. The 36-year-old shared an emotional video on Instagram with a message which read: “Recently I discovered a word that I was being called was not what it actually meant I need some answers. So before I start calling out names I need these individuals to reach out and please tell me there’s another meaning to that word. I saw u as brothers.”

Sammy, who is now an honorary citizen of Pakistan, had earlier stated that even Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera was referred to as ‘Kalu’ during the IPL.

While there are debates on why Sammy chose to remain silent for so many years, he explained that he was listening to Indian American comedian Hasan Minhaj, who was explaining how "some in his culture" describe black people. He was angry after listening to him.

“I want to address something quickly. Look, I have played all over the world and been loved by many people. And I have embraced all the dressing rooms I have played in. But I want to quickly say this, I was listening to Hasan Minhaj, talking about how some in his culture, you described black people. Now that doesn't apply to everybody.

"But, I say this because of something I experienced. So, I said, I was angry after listening to him — describing the word that they used to describe black people which he was saying is not in a good way. You know, and it was degrading. So, instantly I remember when I played for Sunrisers in 2013 and 2014. I was called that exact same word that he described... that was degrading, to us black people," Sammy said.

African-American George Floyd's murder by white cops in Minnesota has sparked worldwide rage against racism. And now, Sammy’s allegation has added fuel to the fire. While there was no reaction from the Sunrisers franchise on the matter, most of the then team-mates, too, remained silent, stating that they were not aware of any such incidents.

In fact, an international player — part of Sunrisers — revealed that Sammy and Ishant were ‘good friends’ on and off the field.