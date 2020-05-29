Football La-Liga La-Liga La Liga season to resume on June 11: reports A restart date of June 11 has been agreed after a meeting between all 42 First and Second Division Spanish clubs. Team Sportstar 29 May, 2020 18:03 IST La Liga was brought to a halt back in March due to the coronavirus outbreak. - Reuters Team Sportstar 29 May, 2020 18:03 IST La Liga is set to resume on June 11, with games scheduled every day until July 19. The Seville derby is expected to be the first once the season resumes.Spanish football was brought to a halt back on March 12 due to the coronavirus outbreak with plans for its return ramping up recently.According to BBC, a restart date of June 11 for both leagues has been agreed on following a meeting between all 42 First and Second Division clubs.READ | La Liga chief wants 2020-21 to start on September 12, warns of €700m losses On Saturday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez gave permission for the country's top two divisions to resume from 8 June. La Liga players started training in groups of no more than 10 last week.Defending champion Barcelona had a two-point lead over Real Madrid, with 11 matches remaining, before the season was suspended.(More to follow...) Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos