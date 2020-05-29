La Liga season to resume on June 11: reports

La Liga is set to resume on June 11, with games scheduled every day until July 19. The Seville derby is expected to be the first once the season resumes.

Spanish football was brought to a halt back on March 12 due to the coronavirus outbreak with plans for its return ramping up recently.

According to BBC, a restart date of June 11 for both leagues has been agreed on following a meeting between all 42 First and Second Division clubs.

On Saturday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez gave permission for the country's top two divisions to resume from 8 June. La Liga players started training in groups of no more than 10 last week.

Defending champion Barcelona had a two-point lead over Real Madrid, with 11 matches remaining, before the season was suspended.

(More to follow...)