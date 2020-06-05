Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Sancho, Akanji fined for defying virus controls for haircuts The German soccer league said Sancho and Akanji “apparently violated general hygiene and infection protection standards” to have a barber visit them at home. AP GERMANY 05 June, 2020 20:43 IST Jadon Sancho in action. - Getty Images AP GERMANY 05 June, 2020 20:43 IST Borussia Dortmund players Jadon Sancho and Manuel Akanji were fined by the German soccer league on Friday for defying coronavirus control measures to get haircuts.The league said Sancho and Akanji “apparently violated general hygiene and infection protection standards” to have a barber visit them at home, as seen in photos published on social media. There were no facemasks visible in the photos.There were similar photos of Dortmund teammates Dan-Axel Zagadou and Raphŗel Guerreiro with Dusseldorf-based barber Winnie Nana Karkari, but they were not mentioned in the league’s statement. The Bild tabloid reported that Karkari also visited Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard last Thursday.READ| Dortmund defends players pictured without masks "It goes without question that professional soccer players also need their hair cut. However, this must be done in accordance with the medical-organizational concept at the moment,” the league said in its statement.It did not give the value of the fines. Sancho and Akanji have five days to appeal. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos