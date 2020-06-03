Videos

#BlackLivesMatter: Sportspersons speak out in support

Athletes across sporting disciplines have raised their voice against George Floyd’s death and racism with #BlackLivesMatter trending all over social media.

Chennai 03 June, 2020 16:32 IST
Chennai 03 June, 2020 16:32 IST
Marcus Thuram
